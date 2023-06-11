Sunday's game that pits the Tampa Bay Rays (47-20) versus the Texas Rangers (41-22) at Tropicana Field has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 4-3 in favor of the Rays. Game time is at 1:40 PM ET on June 11.

The probable starters are Shane McClanahan (9-1) for the Rays and Martin Perez (6-1) for the Rangers.

Rays vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

Rays vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Rays 4, Rangers 3.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

The Rays have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won eight of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Over their last 10 games, the Rays are 2-1-0 against the spread.

The Rays have entered the game as favorites 58 times this season and won 43, or 74.1%, of those games.

Tampa Bay has a record of 15-2 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -190 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Rays, based on the moneyline, is 65.5%.

Tampa Bay has scored the second-most runs in the majors this season with 384.

The Rays' 3.58 team ERA ranks third among all league pitching staffs.

Rays Schedule