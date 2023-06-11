Randy Arozarena Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Rangers - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 2:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Randy Arozarena (.344 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Martin Perez and the Texas Rangers at Tropicana Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Rangers.
Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Randy Arozarena At The Plate
- Arozarena has 64 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .407.
- He ranks 22nd in batting average, fifth in on base percentage, and 26th in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.
- In 43 of 63 games this year (68.3%) Arozarena has picked up a hit, and in 18 of those games he had more than one (28.6%).
- He has hit a home run in 17.5% of his games in 2023 (11 of 63), and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Arozarena has picked up an RBI in 39.7% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 14.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 33 games this season, with multiple runs eight times.
Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|28
|.292
|AVG
|.287
|.438
|OBP
|.371
|.558
|SLG
|.426
|13
|XBH
|7
|8
|HR
|4
|27
|RBI
|16
|26/22
|K/BB
|34/15
|6
|SB
|3
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Rangers have a 3.65 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow 59 home runs (0.9 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- Perez (6-1) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 13th start of the season. He has a 3.97 ERA in 68 2/3 innings pitched, with 49 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the left-hander threw seven innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, allowing no earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks 43rd in ERA (3.97), 58th in WHIP (1.441), and 60th in K/9 (6.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
