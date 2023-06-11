Jose Siri Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Rangers - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 2:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Jose Siri (.189 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 86 points below season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Martin Perez. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Rangers.
Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Siri? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Jose Siri At The Plate
- Siri is batting .222 with five doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 10 walks.
- Siri has picked up a hit in 23 of 38 games this year, with multiple hits five times.
- In 11 games this season, he has hit a long ball (28.9%, and 7.9% of his trips to the plate).
- Siri has driven in a run in 17 games this year (44.7%), including seven games with more than one RBI (18.4%).
- He has scored a run in 20 games this season, with multiple runs four times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|15
|.233
|AVG
|.208
|.288
|OBP
|.259
|.521
|SLG
|.566
|8
|XBH
|9
|6
|HR
|5
|14
|RBI
|10
|24/6
|K/BB
|22/4
|4
|SB
|2
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Rangers' 3.65 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (59 total, 0.9 per game).
- Perez (6-1) takes the mound for the Rangers in his 13th start of the season. He has a 3.97 ERA in 68 2/3 innings pitched, with 49 strikeouts.
- The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went seven innings, allowing no earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks 43rd in ERA (3.97), 58th in WHIP (1.441), and 60th in K/9 (6.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.