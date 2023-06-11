Isaac Paredes Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Rangers - June 11
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Isaac Paredes and his .629 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Martin Perez and the Texas Rangers at Tropicana Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Rangers.
Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Isaac Paredes At The Plate
- Paredes is hitting .264 with 11 doubles, 11 home runs and 16 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 64th in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage, and 27th in slugging.
- Paredes has picked up a hit in 32 of 57 games this year, with multiple hits 14 times.
- He has hit a long ball in nine games this season (15.8%), leaving the park in 5.1% of his plate appearances.
- In 38.6% of his games this year, Paredes has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (12.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 23 of 57 games this season, and more than once 8 times.
Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|25
|.260
|AVG
|.269
|.339
|OBP
|.352
|.510
|SLG
|.473
|11
|XBH
|11
|7
|HR
|4
|27
|RBI
|17
|18/9
|K/BB
|22/7
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Rangers' 3.65 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up 59 home runs (0.9 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- Perez gets the start for the Rangers, his 13th of the season. He is 6-1 with a 3.97 ERA and 49 strikeouts through 68 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the lefty went seven innings, surrendering no earned runs while allowing three hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks 43rd in ERA (3.97), 58th in WHIP (1.441), and 60th in K/9 (6.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
