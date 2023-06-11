Harold Ramirez Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Rangers - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 2:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After hitting .316 with three doubles, two home runs, two walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games, Harold Ramirez and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Texas Rangers (who will start Martin Perez) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Rangers.
Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Discover More About This Game
Harold Ramirez At The Plate
- Ramirez is hitting .294 with nine doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 12 walks.
- Ramirez has gotten a hit in 32 of 50 games this year (64.0%), with at least two hits on 16 occasions (32.0%).
- He has hit a home run in 18.0% of his games in 2023 (nine of 50), and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Ramirez has picked up an RBI in 38.0% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 18.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 24 games this year (48.0%), including three multi-run games (6.0%).
Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|20
|.280
|AVG
|.312
|.345
|OBP
|.333
|.610
|SLG
|.377
|16
|XBH
|3
|8
|HR
|1
|20
|RBI
|9
|29/9
|K/BB
|10/3
|2
|SB
|1
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Rangers' 3.65 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (59 total, 0.9 per game).
- Perez (6-1) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 13th start of the season. He has a 3.97 ERA in 68 2/3 innings pitched, with 49 strikeouts.
- The lefty last appeared on Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he tossed seven innings, allowing no earned runs while giving up three hits.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks 43rd in ERA (3.97), 58th in WHIP (1.441), and 60th in K/9 (6.5) among pitchers who qualify.
