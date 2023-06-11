Christian Bethancourt Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Rangers - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 2:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Christian Bethancourt -- with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Texas Rangers, with Martin Perez on the mound, on June 11 at 1:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rangers.
Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Christian Bethancourt At The Plate
- Bethancourt has nine doubles, seven home runs and six walks while hitting .237.
- Bethancourt has gotten a hit in 25 of 41 games this season (61.0%), including seven multi-hit games (17.1%).
- Looking at the 41 games he has played this year, he's went deep in seven of them (17.1%), and in 4.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 26.8% of his games this season, Bethancourt has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 19 times this season (46.3%), including four games with multiple runs (9.8%).
Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|18
|.286
|AVG
|.177
|.313
|OBP
|.212
|.532
|SLG
|.355
|11
|XBH
|5
|4
|HR
|3
|11
|RBI
|6
|21/3
|K/BB
|18/3
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have a 3.65 team ERA that ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow 59 home runs (0.9 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- Perez gets the start for the Rangers, his 13th of the season. He is 6-1 with a 3.97 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last time out was on Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering no earned runs while giving up three hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old ranks 43rd in ERA (3.97), 58th in WHIP (1.441), and 60th in K/9 (6.5).
