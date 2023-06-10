The Tampa Bay Rays, including Wander Franco (.425 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Rangers.

Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Wander Franco? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Wander Franco At The Plate

Franco leads Tampa Bay in slugging percentage (.479) thanks to 28 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 16th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 43rd in slugging.

Franco has picked up a hit in 44 of 61 games this season, with multiple hits 21 times.

Looking at the 61 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in seven of them (11.5%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

Franco has picked up an RBI in 34.4% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 11.5% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.

In 47.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (14.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 25 .303 AVG .290 .363 OBP .357 .514 SLG .430 20 XBH 8 4 HR 3 20 RBI 10 18/13 K/BB 15/10 11 SB 11

Rangers Pitching Rankings