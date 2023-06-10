Wander Franco Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Rangers - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Wander Franco (.425 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Rangers.
Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Wander Franco At The Plate
- Franco leads Tampa Bay in slugging percentage (.479) thanks to 28 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 16th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 43rd in slugging.
- Franco has picked up a hit in 44 of 61 games this season, with multiple hits 21 times.
- Looking at the 61 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in seven of them (11.5%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Franco has picked up an RBI in 34.4% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 11.5% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
- In 47.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (14.8%).
Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|25
|.303
|AVG
|.290
|.363
|OBP
|.357
|.514
|SLG
|.430
|20
|XBH
|8
|4
|HR
|3
|20
|RBI
|10
|18/13
|K/BB
|15/10
|11
|SB
|11
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Rangers have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.65).
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up 58 home runs (0.9 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- The Rangers are sending Eovaldi (8-2) to the mound for his 13th start of the season. He is 8-2 with a 2.24 ERA and 77 strikeouts through 80 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, the righty tossed six scoreless innings while surrendering one hit.
- The 33-year-old's 2.24 ERA ranks fourth, .934 WHIP ranks second, and 8.6 K/9 ranks 36th among qualifying pitchers this season.
