The Tampa Bay Rays and Vidal Brujan, who went 0-for-3 with an RBI last time in action, take on Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Twins.

Vidal Brujan Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Vidal Brujan? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Vidal Brujan At The Plate

  • Brujan has while batting .185.
  • This season, Brujan has tallied at least one hit in three of 10 games (30.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • In 10 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
  • Brujan has had an RBI in four games this year.
  • He has scored in three of 10 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Vidal Brujan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 5
.273 AVG .125
.273 OBP .176
.273 SLG .125
0 XBH 0
0 HR 0
3 RBI 1
3/0 K/BB 4/0
0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
  • The Rangers have a 3.65 team ERA that ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Rangers allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (58 total, 0.9 per game).
  • The Rangers will send Eovaldi (8-2) to make his 13th start of the season. He is 8-2 with a 2.24 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 80 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent time out was on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up just one hit.
  • This season, the 33-year-old ranks fourth in ERA (2.24), second in WHIP (.934), and 36th in K/9 (8.6) among pitchers who qualify.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.