The Tampa Bay Rays and Vidal Brujan, who went 0-for-3 with an RBI last time in action, take on Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Twins.

Vidal Brujan Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Vidal Brujan At The Plate

Brujan has while batting .185.

This season, Brujan has tallied at least one hit in three of 10 games (30.0%), and had multiple hits twice.

In 10 games played this season, he has not gone deep.

Brujan has had an RBI in four games this year.

He has scored in three of 10 games so far this year.

Vidal Brujan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 5 .273 AVG .125 .273 OBP .176 .273 SLG .125 0 XBH 0 0 HR 0 3 RBI 1 3/0 K/BB 4/0 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings