Vidal Brujan Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Rangers - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Vidal Brujan, who went 0-for-3 with an RBI last time in action, take on Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
Vidal Brujan Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Vidal Brujan At The Plate
- Brujan has while batting .185.
- This season, Brujan has tallied at least one hit in three of 10 games (30.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
- In 10 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- Brujan has had an RBI in four games this year.
- He has scored in three of 10 games so far this year.
Vidal Brujan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|5
|.273
|AVG
|.125
|.273
|OBP
|.176
|.273
|SLG
|.125
|0
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|1
|3/0
|K/BB
|4/0
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Rangers have a 3.65 team ERA that ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (58 total, 0.9 per game).
- The Rangers will send Eovaldi (8-2) to make his 13th start of the season. He is 8-2 with a 2.24 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 80 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up just one hit.
- This season, the 33-year-old ranks fourth in ERA (2.24), second in WHIP (.934), and 36th in K/9 (8.6) among pitchers who qualify.
