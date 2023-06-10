On Saturday, Taylor Walls (batting .031 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Nathan Eovaldi. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rangers.

Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: MLB Network

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Taylor Walls At The Plate

Walls has six doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 24 walks while batting .209.

In 47.9% of his games this season (23 of 48), Walls has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (10.4%) he recorded more than one.

He has gone deep in six games this year (12.5%), homering in 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

Walls has an RBI in 14 of 48 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 45.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (12.5%).

Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 24 .162 AVG .250 .287 OBP .344 .243 SLG .548 4 XBH 11 1 HR 6 4 RBI 17 22/12 K/BB 26/12 7 SB 8

Rangers Pitching Rankings