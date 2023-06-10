Top Player Prop Bets for Rays vs. Rangers on June 10, 2023
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wander Franco and Marcus Semien are two of the players with prop bets for the taking when the Tampa Bay Rays and the Texas Rangers meet at Tropicana Field on Saturday (at 4:10 PM ET).
Rays vs. Rangers Game Info
- When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays
Wander Franco Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)
Franco Stats
- Franco has 19 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 23 walks and 30 RBI (72 total hits). He's also stolen 22 bases.
- He has a slash line of .298/.361/.479 so far this year.
Franco Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rangers
|Jun. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Twins
|Jun. 8
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Twins
|Jun. 7
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Twins
|Jun. 6
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 5
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
Yandy Díaz Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Diaz Stats
- Yandy Diaz has 13 doubles, 12 home runs, 28 walks and 34 RBI (63 total hits).
- He's slashing .315/.408/.560 on the season.
- Diaz enters this game looking to extend his six-game hit streak. During his last 10 games he is batting .250 with two doubles, three walks and five RBI.
Diaz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Rangers
|Jun. 9
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Twins
|Jun. 6
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 5
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 4
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 3
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|1
MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers
Marcus Semien Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Semien Stats
- Semien has 76 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 28 walks and 50 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.
- He has a .295/.362/.488 slash line so far this season.
Semien Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rays
|Jun. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Jun. 7
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Jun. 6
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Jun. 5
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 4
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
Adolis García Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Garcia Stats
- Adolis Garcia has 10 doubles, 15 home runs, 21 walks and 52 RBI (62 total hits). He's also swiped five bases.
- He's slashing .268/.328/.506 so far this season.
Garcia Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rays
|Jun. 9
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Cardinals
|Jun. 7
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Jun. 6
|4-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|7
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Jun. 5
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 4
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
