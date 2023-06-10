Wander Franco and Marcus Semien are two of the players with prop bets for the taking when the Tampa Bay Rays and the Texas Rangers meet at Tropicana Field on Saturday (at 4:10 PM ET).

Rays vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Wander Franco Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Franco Stats

Franco has 19 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 23 walks and 30 RBI (72 total hits). He's also stolen 22 bases.

He has a slash line of .298/.361/.479 so far this year.

Franco Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers Jun. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Jun. 8 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 1 vs. Twins Jun. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Twins Jun. 6 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 at Red Sox Jun. 5 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0

Yandy Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Diaz Stats

Yandy Diaz has 13 doubles, 12 home runs, 28 walks and 34 RBI (63 total hits).

He's slashing .315/.408/.560 on the season.

Diaz enters this game looking to extend his six-game hit streak. During his last 10 games he is batting .250 with two doubles, three walks and five RBI.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Rangers Jun. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Twins Jun. 6 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 at Red Sox Jun. 5 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 at Red Sox Jun. 4 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 at Red Sox Jun. 3 1-for-5 1 0 1 1

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Semien Stats

Semien has 76 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 28 walks and 50 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.

He has a .295/.362/.488 slash line so far this season.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays Jun. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals Jun. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals Jun. 6 1-for-5 0 0 2 2 0 vs. Cardinals Jun. 5 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 4 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has 10 doubles, 15 home runs, 21 walks and 52 RBI (62 total hits). He's also swiped five bases.

He's slashing .268/.328/.506 so far this season.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays Jun. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Cardinals Jun. 7 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals Jun. 6 4-for-4 1 1 1 7 0 vs. Cardinals Jun. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 4 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0

