Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays (47-19) will match up against Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (40-22) at Tropicana Field on Saturday, June 10. First pitch is set for 4:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Rays as -115 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Rangers -105 moneyline odds. The total for the contest has been listed at 8 runs.

Rays vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Taj Bradley - TB (4-2, 3.60 ERA) vs Nathan Eovaldi - TEX (8-2, 2.24 ERA)

Rays vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Read More About This Game

Rays vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have been favorites in 57 games this season and won 43 (75.4%) of those contests.

The Rays have gone 43-14 (winning 75.4% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Tampa Bay has a 53.5% chance to win.

The Rays played as the moneyline favorite for nine of their last 10 games, and they finished 8-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the run total two times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rangers have been underdogs in 23 games this season and have come away with the win 13 times (56.5%) in those contests.

This season, the Rangers have been victorious nine times in 18 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Rangers have been underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rays vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Harold Ramirez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+160) Josh Lowe 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+220) Yandy Díaz 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+200) Wander Franco 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+210) Christian Bethancourt 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+200)

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +600 3rd 1st Win AL East -300 - 1st

