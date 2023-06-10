Isaac Paredes and the Tampa Bay Rays head into the second of a three-game series against Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Rays vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tampa Bay Rays have hit a league-leading 110 home runs, averaging 1.7 per game.

Tampa Bay has an MLB-high .475 slugging percentage.

The Rays have the fourth-best batting average in the league (.263).

Tampa Bay scores the second-most runs in baseball (380 total, 5.8 per game).

The Rays are second in baseball with a .338 on-base percentage.

The Rays' 8.4 strikeouts per game rank 16th in baseball.

The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Tampa Bay's pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.

Tampa Bay has the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.53).

The Rays have the third-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.195).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Taj Bradley makes the start for the Rays, his eighth of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.60 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, the righty threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.

So far this year, Bradley has not registered a quality start.

Bradley will aim to pitch five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging five frames per outing.

He has had two appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 6/5/2023 Red Sox W 4-1 Away Shane McClanahan Brayan Bello 6/6/2023 Twins W 7-0 Home Zach Eflin Louie Varland 6/7/2023 Twins W 2-1 Home Shawn Armstrong Pablo Lopez 6/8/2023 Twins W 4-2 Home Yonny Chirinos Bailey Ober 6/9/2023 Rangers W 8-3 Home Tyler Glasnow Andrew Heaney 6/10/2023 Rangers - Home Taj Bradley Nathan Eovaldi 6/11/2023 Rangers - Home Shane McClanahan Martín Pérez 6/12/2023 Athletics - Away Zach Eflin James Kaprielian 6/13/2023 Athletics - Away Tyler Glasnow Hogan Harris 6/14/2023 Athletics - Away Tyler Glasnow Luis Medina 6/15/2023 Athletics - Away Taj Bradley Paul Blackburn

