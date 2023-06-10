Nathan Eovaldi takes the mound for the Texas Rangers on Saturday at Tropicana Field against Luke Raley and the Tampa Bay Rays. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

The Rangers have been listed as -110 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Rays (-110). The over/under is 8 runs for this contest.

Rays vs. Rangers Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds PUSH -110 -110 8 -110 -110 - - -

Rays Recent Betting Performance

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Rays have a record of 8-1.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rays and their opponents are 2-7-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rays have two wins against the spread in their last three chances.

Discover More About This Game

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays have won 75.4% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (43-14).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter, Tampa Bay has a 44-15 record (winning 74.6% of its games).

The Rays have an implied moneyline win probability of 52.4% in this game.

Tampa Bay has combined with opponents to go over the total 36 times this season for a 36-26-4 record against the over/under.

The Rays have collected an 8-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 30-6 17-13 20-9 27-10 37-16 10-3

