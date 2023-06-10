Randy Arozarena Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Rangers - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Randy Arozarena (.212 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Rangers.
Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Randy Arozarena At The Plate
- Arozarena is batting .288 with seven doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 35 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 24th, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is 28th in the league in slugging.
- Arozarena has gotten a hit in 42 of 62 games this season (67.7%), with multiple hits on 18 occasions (29.0%).
- He has hit a home run in 11 games this year (17.7%), leaving the park in 4.5% of his chances at the plate.
- In 40.3% of his games this season, Arozarena has driven in at least one run. In nine of those games (14.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 32 of 62 games this year, and more than once 8 times.
Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|28
|.288
|AVG
|.287
|.430
|OBP
|.371
|.559
|SLG
|.426
|13
|XBH
|7
|8
|HR
|4
|27
|RBI
|16
|26/20
|K/BB
|34/15
|6
|SB
|3
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Rangers' 3.65 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (58 total, 0.9 per game).
- Eovaldi (8-2) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 2.24 ERA in 80 1/3 innings pitched, with 77 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the right-hander threw six scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners while surrendering one hit.
- The 33-year-old ranks fourth in ERA (2.24), second in WHIP (.934), and 36th in K/9 (8.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
