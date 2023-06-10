Luke Raley and his .417 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (69 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Texas Rangers and Nathan Eovaldi on June 10 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Twins.

Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Luke Raley At The Plate

  • Raley is hitting .257 with nine doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 12 walks.
  • In 52.1% of his games this season (25 of 48), Raley has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (20.8%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • Looking at the 48 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in nine of them (18.8%), and in 6.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • Raley has picked up an RBI in 31.3% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 14.6% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 39.6% of his games this season (19 of 48), with two or more runs eight times (16.7%).

Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
25 GP 22
.221 AVG .292
.338 OBP .358
.544 SLG .625
12 XBH 10
4 HR 7
11 RBI 14
26/7 K/BB 23/5
6 SB 1

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
  • The Rangers have a 3.65 team ERA that ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Rangers pitchers combine to give up 58 home runs (0.9 per game), the second-fewest in the league.
  • Eovaldi gets the start for the Rangers, his 13th of the season. He is 8-2 with a 2.24 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 80 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander threw six scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners while surrendering one hit.
  • The 33-year-old's 2.24 ERA ranks fourth, .934 WHIP ranks second, and 8.6 K/9 ranks 36th among qualifying pitchers this season.
