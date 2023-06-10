Luke Raley and his .417 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (69 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Texas Rangers and Nathan Eovaldi on June 10 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Twins.

Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luke Raley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Luke Raley At The Plate

Raley is hitting .257 with nine doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 12 walks.

In 52.1% of his games this season (25 of 48), Raley has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (20.8%) he recorded multiple hits.

Looking at the 48 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in nine of them (18.8%), and in 6.8% of his trips to the dish.

Raley has picked up an RBI in 31.3% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 14.6% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored in 39.6% of his games this season (19 of 48), with two or more runs eight times (16.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 22 .221 AVG .292 .338 OBP .358 .544 SLG .625 12 XBH 10 4 HR 7 11 RBI 14 26/7 K/BB 23/5 6 SB 1

Rangers Pitching Rankings