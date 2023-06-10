Luke Raley Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Rangers - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Luke Raley and his .417 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (69 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Texas Rangers and Nathan Eovaldi on June 10 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Twins.
Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Luke Raley At The Plate
- Raley is hitting .257 with nine doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 12 walks.
- In 52.1% of his games this season (25 of 48), Raley has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (20.8%) he recorded multiple hits.
- Looking at the 48 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in nine of them (18.8%), and in 6.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Raley has picked up an RBI in 31.3% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 14.6% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 39.6% of his games this season (19 of 48), with two or more runs eight times (16.7%).
Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|22
|.221
|AVG
|.292
|.338
|OBP
|.358
|.544
|SLG
|.625
|12
|XBH
|10
|4
|HR
|7
|11
|RBI
|14
|26/7
|K/BB
|23/5
|6
|SB
|1
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Rangers have a 3.65 team ERA that ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up 58 home runs (0.9 per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- Eovaldi gets the start for the Rangers, his 13th of the season. He is 8-2 with a 2.24 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 80 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander threw six scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners while surrendering one hit.
- The 33-year-old's 2.24 ERA ranks fourth, .934 WHIP ranks second, and 8.6 K/9 ranks 36th among qualifying pitchers this season.
