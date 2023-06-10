Jose Siri -- .176 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the mound, on June 10 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rangers.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Jose Siri At The Plate

  • Siri is hitting .230 with five doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 10 walks.
  • Siri has reached base via a hit in 23 games this season (of 37 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
  • He has gone deep in 11 games this year (29.7%), leaving the park in 8.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • Siri has picked up an RBI in 17 games this season (45.9%), with two or more RBI in seven of those contests (18.9%).
  • In 54.1% of his games this season (20 of 37), he has scored, and in four of those games (10.8%) he has scored more than once.

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
22 GP 15
.246 AVG .208
.303 OBP .259
.551 SLG .566
8 XBH 9
6 HR 5
14 RBI 10
21/6 K/BB 22/4
4 SB 2

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
  • The Rangers' 3.65 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Rangers surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (58 total, 0.9 per game).
  • The Rangers are sending Eovaldi (8-2) to the mound to make his 13th start of the season. He is 8-2 with a 2.24 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 80 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Sunday, the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners while surrendering one hit.
  • This season, the 33-year-old ranks fourth in ERA (2.24), second in WHIP (.934), and 36th in K/9 (8.6) among qualifying pitchers.
