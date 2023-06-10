Jose Siri Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Rangers - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Jose Siri -- .176 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the mound, on June 10 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rangers.
Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Jose Siri At The Plate
- Siri is hitting .230 with five doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 10 walks.
- Siri has reached base via a hit in 23 games this season (of 37 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
- He has gone deep in 11 games this year (29.7%), leaving the park in 8.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Siri has picked up an RBI in 17 games this season (45.9%), with two or more RBI in seven of those contests (18.9%).
- In 54.1% of his games this season (20 of 37), he has scored, and in four of those games (10.8%) he has scored more than once.
Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|15
|.246
|AVG
|.208
|.303
|OBP
|.259
|.551
|SLG
|.566
|8
|XBH
|9
|6
|HR
|5
|14
|RBI
|10
|21/6
|K/BB
|22/4
|4
|SB
|2
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Rangers' 3.65 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (58 total, 0.9 per game).
- The Rangers are sending Eovaldi (8-2) to the mound to make his 13th start of the season. He is 8-2 with a 2.24 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 80 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners while surrendering one hit.
- This season, the 33-year-old ranks fourth in ERA (2.24), second in WHIP (.934), and 36th in K/9 (8.6) among qualifying pitchers.
