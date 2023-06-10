Isaac Paredes Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Rangers - June 10
On Saturday, Isaac Paredes (.657 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Nathan Eovaldi. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he smacked two homers in his previous game (going 3-for-4) against the Rangers.
Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Isaac Paredes At The Plate
- Paredes has 11 doubles, 11 home runs and 16 walks while hitting .270.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 55th in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage, and 22nd in slugging.
- Paredes has gotten a hit in 32 of 56 games this season (57.1%), with at least two hits on 14 occasions (25.0%).
- He has homered in 16.1% of his games in 2023 (nine of 56), and 5.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 39.3% of his games this season, Paredes has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (12.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 23 games this season (41.1%), including eight multi-run games (14.3%).
Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|25
|.271
|AVG
|.269
|.352
|OBP
|.352
|.531
|SLG
|.473
|11
|XBH
|11
|7
|HR
|4
|27
|RBI
|17
|16/9
|K/BB
|22/7
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Rangers have a 3.65 team ERA that ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender 58 home runs (0.9 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- Eovaldi makes the start for the Rangers, his 13th of the season. He is 8-2 with a 2.24 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 80 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, the right-hander threw six scoreless innings while surrendering one hit.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old ranks fourth in ERA (2.24), second in WHIP (.934), and 36th in K/9 (8.6).
