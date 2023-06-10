After hitting .316 with three doubles, two home runs, two walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games, Harold Ramirez and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Texas Rangers (who will start Nathan Eovaldi) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rangers.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

Ramirez is hitting .294 with nine doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 12 walks.

Ramirez has recorded a hit in 32 of 50 games this season (64.0%), including 16 multi-hit games (32.0%).

He has homered in 18.0% of his games in 2023, and 4.7% of his trips to the plate.

Ramirez has had an RBI in 19 games this season (38.0%), including nine multi-RBI outings (18.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 24 games this season (48.0%), including three multi-run games (6.0%).

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 20 .280 AVG .312 .345 OBP .333 .610 SLG .377 16 XBH 3 8 HR 1 20 RBI 9 29/9 K/BB 10/3 2 SB 1

Rangers Pitching Rankings