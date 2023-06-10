Francisco Mejia -- batting .235 with two doubles and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the mound, on June 10 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Twins.

Francisco Mejía Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Francisco Mejía At The Plate

Mejia is hitting .229 with seven doubles, a home run and six walks.

Mejia will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 in his last outings.

In 53.6% of his games this year (15 of 28), Mejia has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (17.9%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in just one game this year.

Mejia has driven in a run in seven games this year (25.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored a run in 12 games this year, with multiple runs four times.

Francisco Mejía Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 13 .188 AVG .271 .231 OBP .308 .271 SLG .396 4 XBH 4 0 HR 1 3 RBI 4 17/3 K/BB 8/3 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings