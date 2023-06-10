Christian Bethancourt -- with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the mound, on June 10 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rangers.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Bethancourt? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate

  • Bethancourt is batting .237 with nine doubles, seven home runs and six walks.
  • In 25 of 41 games this year (61.0%) Bethancourt has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (17.1%).
  • In seven games this year, he has gone deep (17.1%, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate).
  • In 11 games this year (26.8%), Bethancourt has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (9.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 46.3% of his games this year (19 of 41), with two or more runs four times (9.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
23 GP 18
.286 AVG .177
.313 OBP .212
.532 SLG .355
11 XBH 5
4 HR 3
11 RBI 6
21/3 K/BB 18/3
0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
  • The Rangers have a 3.65 team ERA that ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rangers pitchers combine to surrender 58 home runs (0.9 per game), the second-fewest in the league.
  • The Rangers are sending Eovaldi (8-2) to make his 13th start of the season. He is 8-2 with a 2.24 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 80 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance came on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when the righty went six scoreless innings while giving up just one hit.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old's 2.24 ERA ranks fourth, .934 WHIP ranks second, and 8.6 K/9 ranks 36th.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.