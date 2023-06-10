Carson Young is in 23rd place, with a score of -4, after the second round of the RBC Canadian Open at Oakdale Golf & Country Club.

Looking to bet on Carson Young at the RBC Canadian Open this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Carson Young Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Young has finished better than par on 13 occasions, while also shooting three bogey-free rounds and 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has posted the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five three times and with a top-10 score in four of his last 16 rounds played.

Young has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 11 times.

Young has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice in his past five events.

He has made four cuts in his past five tournaments.

In his past five events, Young has finished within five shots of the leader one time and with a better-than-average score four times.

Young will look to make the cut for the fourth straight event by making it to the weekend in this tournament.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 29 -7 263 0 10 1 1 $853,874

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

RBC Canadian Open Insights and Stats

Young finished 23rd on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,259 yards, five yards shorter than the 7,264-yard par 72 for this week's event.

The courses that Young has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,284 yards, while Oakdale Golf & Country Club will be at 7,264 yards this week.

Young's Last Time Out

Young was in the 69th percentile on par 3s at the Charles Schwab Challenge, with an average of par on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 4.06-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the Charles Schwab Challenge ranked in the 51st percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.06).

On the eight par-5 holes at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Young was better than 86% of the golfers (averaging 4.50 strokes).

Young recorded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Charles Schwab Challenge (the other participants averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Young carded two bogeys or worse (the other golfers averaged 2.7).

Young had more birdies or better (eight) than the tournament average of 5.7 on the 48 par-4s at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

At that last outing, Young's par-4 performance (on 48 holes) included a bogey or worse nine times (worse than the field average, 7.2).

Young finished the Charles Schwab Challenge outperforming the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (1.9) with four on the eight par-5 holes.

The field at the Charles Schwab Challenge averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Young finished without one.

RBC Canadian Open Time and Date Info

Date: June 8-11, 2023

June 8-11, 2023 Course: Oakdale Golf & Country Club

Oakdale Golf & Country Club Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Par: 72 / 7,264 yards

72 / 7,264 yards Young Odds to Win: +9000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Young's performance prior to the 2023 RBC Canadian Open.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.