Yandy Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Rangers - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Yandy Diaz (.354 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points below season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Heaney. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Twins.
Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yandy Díaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Yandy Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz leads Tampa Bay with 62 hits and an OBP of .410 this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks fifth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks fifth and he is fifth in slugging.
- Diaz is batting .364 during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.
- In 71.2% of his 52 games this season, Diaz has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 19 multi-hit games.
- In 23.1% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Diaz has driven in a run in 21 games this season (40.4%), including seven games with more than one RBI (13.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 55.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (17.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|13
|.312
|AVG
|.327
|.407
|OBP
|.459
|.545
|SLG
|.633
|8
|XBH
|7
|5
|HR
|4
|11
|RBI
|8
|15/11
|K/BB
|8/11
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Rangers' 3.58 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up 56 home runs (0.9 per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- The Rangers will send Heaney (4-3) to the mound to make his 12th start of the season. He is 4-3 with a 4.03 ERA and 60 strikeouts through 58 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when the lefty tossed three innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.03, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are hitting .224 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.