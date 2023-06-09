Wander Franco Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Rangers - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Wander Franco (.375 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Andrew Heaney and the Texas Rangers at Tropicana Field, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Twins.
Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Wander Franco At The Plate
- Franco has an OPS of .853, fueled by an OBP of .366 and a team-best slugging percentage of .487 this season.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 13th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and 33rd in slugging.
- Franco has reached base via a hit in 44 games this season (of 60 played), and had multiple hits in 21 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in seven games this year (11.7%), homering in 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Franco has had an RBI in 21 games this season (35.0%), including seven multi-RBI outings (11.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 48.3% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 15.0%.
Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|14
|.322
|AVG
|.293
|.379
|OBP
|.354
|.609
|SLG
|.466
|17
|XBH
|4
|4
|HR
|3
|14
|RBI
|10
|15/7
|K/BB
|9/5
|6
|SB
|5
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Rangers have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.58).
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow 56 home runs (0.9 per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- Heaney (4-3 with a 4.03 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his 12th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the left-hander went three innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.03, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .224 batting average against him.
