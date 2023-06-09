Taylor Walls Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Rangers - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Taylor Walls -- with a slugging percentage of .094 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Texas Rangers, with Andrew Heaney on the mound, on June 9 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Explore More About This Game
Taylor Walls At The Plate
- Walls has six doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 24 walks while hitting .208.
- In 46.8% of his 47 games this season, Walls has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 12.8% of his games this season, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Walls has had at least one RBI in 27.7% of his games this season (13 of 47), with two or more RBI three times (6.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 22 games this season (46.8%), including multiple runs in six games.
Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|13
|.184
|AVG
|.326
|.326
|OBP
|.392
|.289
|SLG
|.739
|2
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|5
|2
|RBI
|10
|9/7
|K/BB
|12/5
|2
|SB
|4
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Rangers' 3.58 team ERA ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (56 total, 0.9 per game).
- The Rangers will send Heaney (4-3) to the mound to make his 12th start of the season. He is 4-3 with a 4.03 ERA and 60 strikeouts through 58 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when the left-hander went three innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 32-year-old has a 4.03 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .224 to opposing batters.
