The Tampa Bay Rays (46-19) carry a six-game winning streak into a home matchup versus the Texas Rangers (40-21) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.

The probable pitchers are Tyler Glasnow for the Rays and Andrew Heaney (4-3) for the Rangers.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Glasnow - TB (0-0, 3.72 ERA) vs Heaney - TEX (4-3, 4.03 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tyler Glasnow

The Rays' Glasnow will make his third start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, throwing 5 1/3 innings and giving up one earned run.

He has an ERA of 3.72, a batting average against of .237 and 13 strikeouts per nine innings in two games this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Andrew Heaney

The Rangers are sending Heaney (4-3) out to make his 12th start of the season. He is 4-3 with a 4.03 ERA and 60 strikeouts through 58 2/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander's last time out was on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed three innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.

In 11 games this season, the 32-year-old has a 4.03 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .224 to opposing hitters.

Heaney is trying to pick up his seventh quality start of the year in this matchup.

Heaney has pitched five or more innings in a game eight times this year heading into this outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 11 outings this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.