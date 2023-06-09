Top Player Prop Bets for Rays vs. Rangers on June 9, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Wander Franco, Marcus Semien and others are listed when the Tampa Bay Rays host the Texas Rangers at Tropicana Field on Friday (first pitch at 6:40 PM ET).
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!
Rays vs. Rangers Game Info
- When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays
Tyler Glasnow Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -125)
Glasnow Stats
- Tyler Glasnow will get the start for the Rays, his third of the season.
Glasnow Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 3
|5.1
|4
|1
|1
|6
|3
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 27
|4.1
|5
|3
|3
|8
|1
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Tyler Glasnow's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Wander Franco Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Franco Stats
- Franco has 72 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 30 runs with 22 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .303/.366/.487 on the year.
Franco Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Twins
|Jun. 8
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Twins
|Jun. 7
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Twins
|Jun. 6
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 5
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 3
|3-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|5
|1
Yandy Díaz Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Diaz Stats
- Yandy Diaz has 62 hits with 13 doubles, 12 home runs, 28 walks and 34 RBI.
- He has a .316/.410/.566 slash line on the year.
- Diaz takes a five-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .364 with two doubles, two walks and four RBI.
Diaz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Twins
|Jun. 6
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 5
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 4
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 3
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 3
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|4
Bet on player props for Wander Franco, Yandy Díaz or other Rays players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers
Marcus Semien Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
Semien Stats
- Semien has 76 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 28 walks and 50 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.
- He's slashed .299/.367/.496 so far this year.
Semien Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cardinals
|Jun. 7
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Jun. 6
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Jun. 5
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 4
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 3
|4-for-6
|4
|1
|3
|9
|0
Adolis García Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Garcia Stats
- Adolis Garcia has recorded 62 hits with 10 doubles, 15 home runs and 20 walks. He has driven in 52 runs with four stolen bases.
- He's slashing .272/.329/.513 so far this season.
Garcia Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cardinals
|Jun. 7
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Jun. 6
|4-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|7
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Jun. 5
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 4
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 3
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
Bet on player props for Marcus Semien, Adolis García or other Rangers players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.