On Friday, June 9, Wander Franco's Tampa Bay Rays (46-19) host Marcus Semien's Texas Rangers (40-21) at Tropicana Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET.

The Rangers have been listed as +140 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Rays (-165). The matchup's total has been set at 8.5 runs.

Rays vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Tyler Glasnow - TB (0-0, 3.72 ERA) vs Andrew Heaney - TEX (4-3, 4.03 ERA)

Rays vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Rays vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have entered the game as favorites 56 times this season and won 42, or 75%, of those games.

The Rays have a 25-4 record (winning 86.2% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

Tampa Bay has a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Rays have a 7-2 record from the nine games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the run total one time.

The Rangers have won in 13, or 59.1%, of the 22 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Rangers have won two of four games when listed as at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rangers have been underdogs twice in the last 10 games and split those matchups 1-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Rays vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Wander Franco 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+195) Harold Ramirez 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+125) Yandy Díaz 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+175) Randy Arozarena 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+150) Isaac Paredes 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+175)

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +600 3rd 1st Win AL East -274 - 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.