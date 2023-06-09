The Tampa Bay Rays and Texas Rangers will play on Friday at Tropicana Field, at 6:40 PM ET, with Wander Franco and Marcus Semien among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Rays vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Explore More About This Game

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tampa Bay Rays lead the league with 108 total home runs, averaging 1.7 per game.

Tampa Bay is the top slugging team in baseball this season with a .474 slugging percentage.

The Rays' .263 batting average is fourth-best in MLB.

Tampa Bay has the No. 2 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.7 runs per game (372 total runs).

The Rays are second in baseball with an on-base percentage of .338.

The Rays' 8.4 strikeouts per game rank 17th in baseball.

The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Tampa Bay's pitching staff ranks 19th in the majors.

Tampa Bay's 3.54 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Rays have the third-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.203).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Tyler Glasnow (0-0) makes the start for the Rays, his third of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went 5 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 6/4/2023 Red Sox W 6-2 Away Taj Bradley Tanner Houck 6/5/2023 Red Sox W 4-1 Away Shane McClanahan Brayan Bello 6/6/2023 Twins W 7-0 Home Zach Eflin Louie Varland 6/7/2023 Twins W 2-1 Home Shawn Armstrong Pablo Lopez 6/8/2023 Twins W 4-2 Home Yonny Chirinos Bailey Ober 6/9/2023 Rangers - Home Tyler Glasnow Andrew Heaney 6/10/2023 Rangers - Home Taj Bradley Nathan Eovaldi 6/11/2023 Rangers - Home Shane McClanahan Martín Pérez 6/12/2023 Athletics - Away Zach Eflin James Kaprielian 6/13/2023 Athletics - Away Tyler Glasnow Hogan Harris 6/14/2023 Athletics - Away Tyler Glasnow Luis Medina

