Luke Raley and the Tampa Bay Rays take the field against Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers on Friday at 6:40 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at Tropicana Field.

The Rays are the favorite in this one, at -165, while the underdog Rangers have +140 odds to play spoiler. An 8-run over/under is set for this contest.

Rays vs. Rangers Odds & Info

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -165 +140 8 -110 -110 - - -

Rays Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rays have a record of 7-2.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rays and their opponents have combined to hit the over just once.

The Rays have won two of their last four games against the spread.

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays are 42-14 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 75% of those games).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, Tampa Bay has a record of 25-4 (86.2%).

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Rays a 62.3% chance to win.

Tampa Bay has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 65 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 35 of those games (35-26-4).

The Rays have an 8-2-0 record against the spread this season (covering 80% of the time).

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 29-6 17-13 20-9 26-10 37-16 9-3

