Rays vs. Rangers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 9
Friday's game at Tropicana Field has the Tampa Bay Rays (46-19) matching up with the Texas Rangers (40-21) at 6:40 PM ET (on June 9). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 victory for the Rays, so expect a tight matchup.
The Rays will give the nod to Tyler Glasnow against the Rangers and Andrew Heaney (4-3).
Rays vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rays vs. Rangers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Rays 5, Rangers 4.
Total Prediction for Rays vs. Rangers
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Rays Performance Insights
- In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rays have a record of 7-2.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 1-8-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Rays have two wins against the spread in their last four chances.
- This season, the Rays have won 42 out of the 56 games, or 75%, in which they've been favored.
- Tampa Bay has a record of 25-4 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -165 on the moneyline.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for the Rays.
- Tampa Bay has scored 372 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.
- The Rays have a 3.54 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 4
|@ Red Sox
|W 6-2
|Taj Bradley vs Tanner Houck
|June 5
|@ Red Sox
|W 4-1
|Shane McClanahan vs Brayan Bello
|June 6
|Twins
|W 7-0
|Zach Eflin vs Louie Varland
|June 7
|Twins
|W 2-1
|Shawn Armstrong vs Pablo Lopez
|June 8
|Twins
|W 4-2
|Yonny Chirinos vs Bailey Ober
|June 9
|Rangers
|-
|Tyler Glasnow vs Andrew Heaney
|June 10
|Rangers
|-
|Taj Bradley vs Nathan Eovaldi
|June 11
|Rangers
|-
|Shane McClanahan vs Martín Pérez
|June 12
|@ Athletics
|-
|Zach Eflin vs James Kaprielian
|June 13
|@ Athletics
|-
|Tyler Glasnow vs Hogan Harris
|June 14
|@ Athletics
|-
|Tyler Glasnow vs Luis Medina
