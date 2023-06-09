Friday's game at Tropicana Field has the Tampa Bay Rays (46-19) matching up with the Texas Rangers (40-21) at 6:40 PM ET (on June 9). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 victory for the Rays, so expect a tight matchup.

The Rays will give the nod to Tyler Glasnow against the Rangers and Andrew Heaney (4-3).

Rays vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

  • When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
  • Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
  • How to Watch on TV: BSSUN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rays vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Rays 5, Rangers 4.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Rangers

  • Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

  • In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rays have a record of 7-2.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 1-8-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • The Rays have two wins against the spread in their last four chances.
  • This season, the Rays have won 42 out of the 56 games, or 75%, in which they've been favored.
  • Tampa Bay has a record of 25-4 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -165 on the moneyline.
  • The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for the Rays.
  • Tampa Bay has scored 372 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.
  • The Rays have a 3.54 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
June 4 @ Red Sox W 6-2 Taj Bradley vs Tanner Houck
June 5 @ Red Sox W 4-1 Shane McClanahan vs Brayan Bello
June 6 Twins W 7-0 Zach Eflin vs Louie Varland
June 7 Twins W 2-1 Shawn Armstrong vs Pablo Lopez
June 8 Twins W 4-2 Yonny Chirinos vs Bailey Ober
June 9 Rangers - Tyler Glasnow vs Andrew Heaney
June 10 Rangers - Taj Bradley vs Nathan Eovaldi
June 11 Rangers - Shane McClanahan vs Martín Pérez
June 12 @ Athletics - Zach Eflin vs James Kaprielian
June 13 @ Athletics - Tyler Glasnow vs Hogan Harris
June 14 @ Athletics - Tyler Glasnow vs Luis Medina

