Friday's game at Tropicana Field has the Tampa Bay Rays (46-19) matching up with the Texas Rangers (40-21) at 6:40 PM ET (on June 9). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 victory for the Rays, so expect a tight matchup.

The Rays will give the nod to Tyler Glasnow against the Rangers and Andrew Heaney (4-3).

Rays vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, June 9, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

Rays vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Rays 5, Rangers 4.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rays have a record of 7-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 1-8-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rays have two wins against the spread in their last four chances.

This season, the Rays have won 42 out of the 56 games, or 75%, in which they've been favored.

Tampa Bay has a record of 25-4 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -165 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for the Rays.

Tampa Bay has scored 372 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.

The Rays have a 3.54 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.

Rays Schedule