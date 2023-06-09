Max Strus and his Miami Heat teammates match up versus the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 8:30 PM ET on Friday.

In his previous game, a 109-94 loss versus the Nuggets, Strus put up three points and five assists.

If you'd like to make predictions on Strus' performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Max Strus Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 11.5 8.3 Rebounds 2.5 3.2 3.1 Assists 2.5 2.1 2.0 PRA -- 16.8 13.4 PR 11.5 14.7 11.4 3PM 1.5 2.5 1.8



Heat vs Nuggets Additional Info

Max Strus Insights vs. the Nuggets

Strus has taken 9.9 shots per game this season and made 4.1 per game, which account for 11.3% and 10.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 20.1% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.5 per game.

The Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.2. His opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.5 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Nuggets have given up 112.5 points per game, which is eighth-best in the NBA.

On the glass, the Nuggets are No. 1 in the NBA, giving up 40.8 rebounds per game.

The Nuggets allow 25.7 assists per game, 15th-ranked in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Nuggets have given up 11.4 makes per game, third in the NBA.

Max Strus vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 6/7/2023 24 3 4 5 1 1 1 6/4/2023 29 14 2 6 4 1 0 6/1/2023 21 0 5 3 0 0 0 2/13/2023 42 23 7 4 4 0 1 12/30/2022 33 19 3 0 4 0 0

