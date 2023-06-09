Manuel Margot Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Rangers - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Manuel Margot -- with a slugging percentage of .219 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Texas Rangers, with Andrew Heaney on the mound, on June 9 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Manuel Margot At The Plate
- Margot is hitting .240 with five doubles, a triple, two home runs and 14 walks.
- In 60.9% of his 46 games this season, Margot has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
- In 46 games played this season, he has hit a homer in just two of them.
- In 15 games this season (32.6%), Margot has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 37.0% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 6.5%.
Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|21
|.200
|AVG
|.282
|.277
|OBP
|.354
|.333
|SLG
|.324
|5
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|0
|10
|RBI
|7
|14/7
|K/BB
|12/7
|2
|SB
|4
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Rangers' 3.58 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow 56 home runs (0.9 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- Heaney gets the start for the Rangers, his 12th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 4.03 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last appearance came on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw three innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.03, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .224 batting average against him.
