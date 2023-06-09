Manuel Margot -- with a slugging percentage of .219 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Texas Rangers, with Andrew Heaney on the mound, on June 9 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Discover More About This Game

Manuel Margot At The Plate

  • Margot is hitting .240 with five doubles, a triple, two home runs and 14 walks.
  • In 60.9% of his 46 games this season, Margot has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
  • In 46 games played this season, he has hit a homer in just two of them.
  • In 15 games this season (32.6%), Margot has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 37.0% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 6.5%.

Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
25 GP 21
.200 AVG .282
.277 OBP .354
.333 SLG .324
5 XBH 3
2 HR 0
10 RBI 7
14/7 K/BB 12/7
2 SB 4

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
  • The Rangers' 3.58 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rangers pitchers combine to allow 56 home runs (0.9 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
  • Heaney gets the start for the Rangers, his 12th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 4.03 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty's last appearance came on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw three innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.03, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .224 batting average against him.
