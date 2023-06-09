On Friday, Luke Raley (.417 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 69 points above season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Heaney. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Twins.

Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo!

Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Luke Raley At The Plate

Raley is batting .257 with nine doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 12 walks.

Raley has gotten a hit in 25 of 48 games this season (52.1%), with multiple hits on 10 occasions (20.8%).

In 18.8% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 6.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 31.3% of his games this year, Raley has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (14.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 19 games this season (39.6%), including eight multi-run games (16.7%).

Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 13 .175 AVG .341 .250 OBP .388 .350 SLG .841 5 XBH 8 1 HR 7 4 RBI 13 17/2 K/BB 14/3 1 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings