Kyle Lowry be on the court for the Miami Heat at 8:30 PM on Friday versus the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his last game, a 109-94 loss against the Nuggets, Lowry put up nine points, five assists and two steals.

Let's look at Lowry's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Kyle Lowry Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 11.2 7.6 Rebounds 2.5 4.1 3.6 Assists 3.5 5.1 4.0 PRA -- 20.4 15.2 PR 11.5 15.3 11.2 3PM 1.5 1.9 1.3



Heat vs Nuggets Additional Info

Kyle Lowry Insights vs. the Nuggets

This season, he's put up 6.9% of the Heat's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 8.8 per contest.

He's knocked down 1.9 threes per game, or 10.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Lowry's opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.5 possessions per game, while his Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.2.

The Nuggets are the eighth-best defensive squad in the NBA, giving up 112.5 points per contest.

The Nuggets are the best team in the league, giving up 40.8 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Nuggets have conceded 25.7 per contest, 15th in the NBA.

The Nuggets allow 11.4 made 3-pointers per game, third-ranked in the NBA.

Kyle Lowry vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 6/7/2023 30 9 3 5 1 0 2 6/4/2023 24 9 0 3 2 0 0 6/1/2023 26 11 5 5 3 0 1 12/30/2022 32 3 2 3 1 1 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.