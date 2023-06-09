Jose Siri Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Rangers - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Jose Siri -- with a slugging percentage of .676 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Texas Rangers, with Andrew Heaney on the mound, on June 9 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Jose Siri At The Plate
- Siri has five doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and nine walks while hitting .235.
- In 63.9% of his games this year (23 of 36), Siri has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (13.9%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a long ball in 30.6% of his games this season, and 8.4% of his plate appearances.
- Siri has had an RBI in 17 games this season (47.2%), including seven multi-RBI outings (19.4%).
- In 19 of 36 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|15
|.258
|AVG
|.208
|.306
|OBP
|.259
|.576
|SLG
|.566
|8
|XBH
|9
|6
|HR
|5
|14
|RBI
|10
|21/5
|K/BB
|22/4
|4
|SB
|2
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Rangers' 3.58 team ERA ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow 56 home runs (0.9 per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- Heaney (4-3 with a 4.03 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his 12th of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when the lefty threw three innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 32-year-old has put up a 4.03 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings across 11 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .224 to opposing hitters.
