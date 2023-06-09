Jimmy Butler could make a big impact for the Miami Heat at 8:30 PM on Friday against the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his most recent game, a 109-94 loss versus the Nuggets, Butler totaled 28 points and four assists.

Let's break down Butler's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Jimmy Butler Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 22.9 23.5 Rebounds 6.5 5.9 6.6 Assists 6.5 5.3 6.3 PRA 39.5 34.1 36.4 PR 32.5 28.8 30.1 3PM 1.5 0.6 1.2



Heat vs Nuggets Additional Info

Jimmy Butler Insights vs. the Nuggets

This season, Jimmy Butler has made 7.5 field goals per game, which adds up to 14.9% of his team's total makes.

Butler is averaging 1.6 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 3.6% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

The Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.2. His opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.5 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Nuggets are eighth in the league, giving up 112.5 points per game.

The Nuggets give up 40.8 rebounds per game, best in the NBA.

Giving up 25.7 assists per contest, the Nuggets are the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Conceding 11.4 made 3-pointers per game, the Nuggets are the third-ranked team in the NBA.

Jimmy Butler vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 6/7/2023 40 28 2 4 1 1 0 6/4/2023 40 21 4 9 2 0 0 6/1/2023 38 13 7 7 1 1 1 2/13/2023 32 24 10 9 1 0 1 12/30/2022 38 17 6 8 0 0 4

