The Tampa Bay Rays, including Isaac Paredes (.206 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Andrew Heaney and the Texas Rangers at Tropicana Field, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

Paredes is hitting .259 with 10 doubles, nine home runs and 16 walks.

In 56.4% of his 55 games this season, Paredes has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.

In eight games this year, he has hit a home run (14.5%, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish).

In 21 games this season (38.2%), Paredes has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (10.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 40.0% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 12.7%.

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 13 .250 AVG .259 .348 OBP .286 .383 SLG .463 4 XBH 7 2 HR 2 12 RBI 9 8/6 K/BB 15/1 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings