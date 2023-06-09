Friday's 8:30 PM ET game between the Denver Nuggets (53-29) and the Miami Heat (44-38) at FTX Arena features the Heat's Bam Adebayo as a player to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup, which you can watch on ABC with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

How to Watch Heat vs. Nuggets

Game Day: Friday, June 9

Friday, June 9 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: FTX Arena

FTX Arena Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Nikola Jokic, Adebayo and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Heat's Last Game

The Heat were beaten by the Nuggets on Wednesday, 109-94. Jimmy Butler scored 28 in a losing effort, while Jamal Murray led the winning squad with 34 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler 28 2 4 0 1 1 Bam Adebayo 22 17 3 0 1 0 Caleb Martin 10 3 3 2 0 2

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Heat vs Nuggets Additional Info

Heat Players to Watch

Adebayo is the Heat's top scorer (20.4 points per game) and rebounder (9.2), and produces 3.2 assists.

Butler tops the Heat in assists (5.3 per game), and averages 22.9 points and 5.9 rebounds. He also averages 1.8 steals (second in NBA) and 0.3 blocked shots.

Max Strus gives the Heat 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. He also averages 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Caleb Martin is putting up 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, making 46.4% of his shots from the floor and 35.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 triples per game.

Kyle Lowry gives the Heat 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. He also averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler 23.5 6.6 6.3 1.9 0.5 1.2 Bam Adebayo 17.3 10.3 4.3 0.6 0.7 0 Caleb Martin 15.1 5.7 1.6 1 0.6 2.6 Gabe Vincent 14.4 1.5 2.1 0.8 0.4 2.6 Kyle Lowry 7.6 3.6 4 1 0.3 1.3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.