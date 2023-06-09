As they ready for Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets (53-29), the Miami Heat (44-38) will be keeping their eye on two players on the injury report. The game starts at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, June 9 at FTX Arena.

The Nuggets beat the Heat 109-94 on Wednesday when they last met. Jamal Murray led the Nuggets with 34 points, while Jimmy Butler had 28 for the Heat.

Heat vs Nuggets Additional Info

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Victor Oladipo SG Out For Season Knee 10.7 3.1 3.5 Tyler Herro SG Out Hand 20.1 5.4 4.2

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Nuggets Injuries: Jamal Murray: Questionable (Illness)

Heat vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, June 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: ABC

Heat Season Insights

The Heat put up just three fewer points per game (109.5) than the Nuggets give up (112.5).

Miami has put together a 22-8 record in games it scores more than 112.5 points.

The Heat have performed worse offensively in their past 10 games, tallying 106.2 points per contest, 3.3 fewer points their than season average of 109.5.

Miami makes 12 three-pointers per game (16th in the league), 1.1 fewer than its opponents.

The Heat average 110.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (25th in league), and concede 110.6 points per 100 possessions (ninth in NBA).

Heat vs. Nuggets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -3.5 211

