Sportsbooks have set player props for Nikola Jokic, Bam Adebayo and others when the Denver Nuggets visit the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on Friday at 8:30 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Heat vs. Nuggets Game Info

  • Date: Friday, June 9, 2023
  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ABC
  • Location: Miami, Florida
  • Venue: FTX Arena

Heat vs Nuggets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo Props

PTS REB AST
20.5 (+100) 10.5 (-118) 3.5 (-133)
  • Adebayo's 20.4 points per game are 0.1 fewer than Friday's over/under.
  • Adebayo averages 1.3 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 10.5).
  • Adebayo has dished out 3.2 assists per game, which is 0.3 less than Friday's over/under.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Jimmy Butler Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
27.5 (-115) 6.5 (-105) 6.5 (+110) 1.5 (+155)
  • Jimmy Butler has averaged 22.9 points per game in the 2022-23 season, 4.6 points fewer than Friday's over/under.
  • Butler has averaged 5.9 rebounds per game, 0.6 less than his prop bet for Friday's game (6.5).
  • Butler's year-long assist average -- 5.3 per game -- is 1.2 assists lower than Friday's assist prop bet total (6.5).
  • Butler has averaged 0.6 made three-pointers per game, 0.9 less than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
8.5 (-125) 2.5 (-143) 2.5 (+130) 1.5 (-189)
  • Max Strus is posting 11.5 points per game, 3.0 higher than Friday's prop total.
  • His per-game rebounding average of 3.2 is 0.7 higher than his prop bet on Friday (2.5).
  • Strus has collected 2.1 assists per game, 0.4 fewer than Friday's prop bet (2.5).
  • His 2.5 made three-pointers average is 1.0 higher than his over/under on Friday.

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
30.5 (-120) 12.5 (-125) 10.5 (+105) 1.5 (+155)
  • Friday's over/under for Jokic is 30.5 points. That is 6.0 more than his season average of 24.5.
  • Jokic has averaged 0.7 fewer rebounds per game (11.8) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (12.5).
  • Jokic's year-long assist average -- 9.8 per game -- is 0.7 assists lower than Friday's assist prop bet value (10.5).
  • Jokic has made 0.8 three-pointers per game, 0.7 less than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Put your picks to the test and bet on Nuggets vs. Heat player props with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Jamal Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
27.5 (-115) 6.5 (-105) 6.5 (+110) 1.5 (+155)
  • Jamal Murray's 20-point scoring average is 5.5 less than Friday's over/under.
  • He averages 1.6 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 5.5.
  • Murray has picked up 6.2 assists per game, 1.3 less than Friday's prop bet (7.5).
  • He drains 2.6 three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under on Friday (2.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.