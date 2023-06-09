Top Player Prop Bets for Heat vs. Nuggets NBA Finals Game 4 on June 9, 2023
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sportsbooks have set player props for Nikola Jokic, Bam Adebayo and others when the Denver Nuggets visit the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on Friday at 8:30 PM ET.
Heat vs. Nuggets Game Info
- Date: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: FTX Arena
Heat vs Nuggets Additional Info
NBA Props Today: Miami Heat
Bam Adebayo Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|20.5 (+100)
|10.5 (-118)
|3.5 (-133)
- Adebayo's 20.4 points per game are 0.1 fewer than Friday's over/under.
- Adebayo averages 1.3 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 10.5).
- Adebayo has dished out 3.2 assists per game, which is 0.3 less than Friday's over/under.
Jimmy Butler Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|27.5 (-115)
|6.5 (-105)
|6.5 (+110)
|1.5 (+155)
- Jimmy Butler has averaged 22.9 points per game in the 2022-23 season, 4.6 points fewer than Friday's over/under.
- Butler has averaged 5.9 rebounds per game, 0.6 less than his prop bet for Friday's game (6.5).
- Butler's year-long assist average -- 5.3 per game -- is 1.2 assists lower than Friday's assist prop bet total (6.5).
- Butler has averaged 0.6 made three-pointers per game, 0.9 less than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).
Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|8.5 (-125)
|2.5 (-143)
|2.5 (+130)
|1.5 (-189)
- Max Strus is posting 11.5 points per game, 3.0 higher than Friday's prop total.
- His per-game rebounding average of 3.2 is 0.7 higher than his prop bet on Friday (2.5).
- Strus has collected 2.1 assists per game, 0.4 fewer than Friday's prop bet (2.5).
- His 2.5 made three-pointers average is 1.0 higher than his over/under on Friday.
NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets
Nikola Jokic Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|30.5 (-120)
|12.5 (-125)
|10.5 (+105)
|1.5 (+155)
- Friday's over/under for Jokic is 30.5 points. That is 6.0 more than his season average of 24.5.
- Jokic has averaged 0.7 fewer rebounds per game (11.8) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (12.5).
- Jokic's year-long assist average -- 9.8 per game -- is 0.7 assists lower than Friday's assist prop bet value (10.5).
- Jokic has made 0.8 three-pointers per game, 0.7 less than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).
Jamal Murray Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|27.5 (-115)
|6.5 (-105)
|6.5 (+110)
|1.5 (+155)
- Jamal Murray's 20-point scoring average is 5.5 less than Friday's over/under.
- He averages 1.6 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 5.5.
- Murray has picked up 6.2 assists per game, 1.3 less than Friday's prop bet (7.5).
- He drains 2.6 three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under on Friday (2.5).
