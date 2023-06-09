In Game 4 of the NBA Finals, the Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat meet.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Heat and Nuggets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Heat vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, June 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: ABC

ABC Watch Nuggets vs. Heat with Fubo

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Heat vs Nuggets Additional Info

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat have shot at a 46% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points below the 47.8% shooting opponents of the Nuggets have averaged.

Miami is 20-7 when it shoots better than 47.8% from the field.

The Heat are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 16th.

The Heat average just three fewer points per game (109.5) than the Nuggets give up (112.5).

When it scores more than 112.5 points, Miami is 22-8.

Heat Home & Away Comparison

At home the Heat are better offensively, putting up 111.4 points per game, compared to 107.5 away. But they're not as good defensively, conceding 110.2 points per game at home, and 109.3 on the road.

At home Miami is conceding 110.2 points per game, 0.9 more than it is away (109.3).

This year the Heat are picking up more assists at home (23.9 per game) than away (23.8).

Heat Injuries