The Denver Nuggets are 3.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on Friday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC. The Nuggets have a 2-1 series lead. The over/under in the matchup is 210.5.

Heat vs. Nuggets Odds & Info

When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, June 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: ABC

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -3.5 210.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Heat Betting Records & Stats

Miami has played 58 games this season that finished with a combined score over 210.5 points.

Miami's games this year have had a 219.3-point total on average, 8.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Miami is 30-52-0 ATS this year.

The Heat have been underdogs in 23 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (30.4%) in those contests.

This season, Miami has won five of its 14 games, or 35.7%, when it is the underdog by at least +140 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Miami has a 41.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Heat vs Nuggets Additional Info

Heat vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 210.5 % of Games Over 210.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 69 84.1% 115.8 225.3 112.5 222.3 229.9 Heat 58 70.7% 109.5 225.3 109.8 222.3 219.6

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

Miami has gone 5-5 in its last 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.

Four of the Heat's last 10 games have gone over the total.

Miami's winning percentage against the spread at home is .341 (14-27-0). Away, it is .390 (16-25-0).

The Heat score an average of 109.5 points per game, just three fewer points than the 112.5 the Nuggets allow.

Miami is 15-15 against the spread and 22-8 overall when it scores more than 112.5 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Heat vs. Nuggets Betting Splits

Nuggets and Heat Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nuggets 45-37 28-24 38-44 Heat 30-52 7-8 41-41

Heat vs. Nuggets Point Insights

Nuggets Heat 115.8 Points Scored (PG) 109.5 12 NBA Rank (PPG) 30 39-22 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 15-15 48-13 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 22-8 112.5 Points Allowed (PG) 109.8 8 NBA Rank (PAPG) 2 27-7 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 25-36 28-6 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 38-23

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.