Heat vs. Nuggets: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NBA Finals Game 4
The Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat will go head to head in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Heat vs. Nuggets matchup in this article.
Heat vs. Nuggets Game Info
- Date: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: FTX Arena
Heat vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Nuggets Moneyline
|Heat Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Nuggets (-3.5)
|211
|-165
|+140
|BetMGM
|Nuggets (-3.5)
|210.5
|-165
|+140
|PointsBet
|Nuggets (-3.5)
|211
|-169
|+140
|Tipico
|Nuggets (-3.5)
|210.5
|-160
|+140
Heat vs Nuggets Additional Info
Heat vs. Nuggets Betting Trends
- The Nuggets have a +273 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.3 points per game. They're putting up 115.8 points per game to rank 12th in the league and are allowing 112.5 per contest to rank eighth in the NBA.
- The Heat score 109.5 points per game (30th in NBA) and allow 109.8 (second in league) for a -26 scoring differential overall.
- The two teams combine to score 225.3 points per game, 14.3 more points than this matchup's total.
- Combined, these teams give up 222.3 points per game, 11.3 more points than this matchup's total.
- Denver is 44-36-2 ATS this season.
- Miami has compiled a 30-48-4 ATS record so far this year.
Heat Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|Jimmy Butler
|26.5
|-135
|22.9
|Bam Adebayo
|20.5
|+100
|20.4
|Gabe Vincent
|12.5
|-141
|9.4
|Caleb Martin
|9.5
|-110
|9.6
|Max Strus
|8.5
|-120
|11.5
Heat and Nuggets NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Heat
|+550
|-
|Nuggets
|-800
|-5000
