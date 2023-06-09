Gabe Vincent and his Miami Heat teammates hit the court versus the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 8:30 PM ET on Friday.

In his previous game, a 109-94 loss versus the Nuggets, Vincent tallied seven points and two steals.

In this article we will break down Vincent's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Gabe Vincent Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 9.4 15.1 Rebounds -- 2.1 1.8 Assists 3.5 2.5 2.6 PRA 17.5 14 19.5 PR 14.5 11.5 16.9 3PM 2.5 1.7 2.7



Looking to bet on one or more of Gabe Vincent's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Heat vs Nuggets Additional Info

Gabe Vincent Insights vs. the Nuggets

Vincent is responsible for taking 8.1% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.3 per game.

Vincent is averaging 5.1 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 12.3% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Vincent's opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 27th, averaging 99.5 possessions per game, while his Heat average 99.2 per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams.

The Nuggets are the eighth-best defensive squad in the league, conceding 112.5 points per game.

Giving up 40.8 rebounds per game, the Nuggets are the best team in the league.

The Nuggets allow 25.7 assists per game, 15th-ranked in the league.

The Nuggets are the third-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 11.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Gabe Vincent vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 6/7/2023 32 7 0 0 1 0 2 6/4/2023 32 23 0 3 4 0 2 6/1/2023 38 19 2 5 5 1 0 2/13/2023 34 15 2 4 4 0 1 12/30/2022 16 3 1 2 1 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Vincent or any of his Heat teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.