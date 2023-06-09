Duncan Robinson NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Heat vs. Nuggets - June 9
The Miami Heat, Duncan Robinson included, match up versus the Denver Nuggets at 8:30 PM ET on Friday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
In this article, we break down Robinson's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.
Duncan Robinson Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|7.5
|6.4
|10.2
|Rebounds
|--
|1.6
|1.2
|Assists
|--
|1.1
|2.0
|PRA
|--
|9.1
|13.4
|PR
|--
|8
|11.4
|3PM
|1.5
|1.5
|2.1
Looking to bet on one or more of Duncan Robinson's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!
Heat vs Nuggets Additional Info
|Heat Championship Futures
|Heat vs Nuggets Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Heat vs Nuggets
|Heat vs Nuggets Odds/Over/Under
|Heat vs Nuggets Prediction
|Heat vs Nuggets Players to Watch
|Heat vs Nuggets Injury Report
|Heat vs Nuggets Player Props
Duncan Robinson Insights vs. the Nuggets
- This season, Duncan Robinson has made 2.1 shots per game, which accounts for 2.7% of his team's total makes.
- He's attempted 4.6 threes per game, or 6.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.
- The Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.2. His opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.5 possessions per contest.
- On defense, the Nuggets have given up 112.5 points per contest, which is eighth-best in the NBA.
- Allowing 40.8 rebounds per contest, the Nuggets are the best team in the NBA.
- The Nuggets are the 15th-ranked team in the league, allowing 25.7 assists per contest.
- The Nuggets concede 11.4 made 3-pointers per game, third-ranked in the league.
Duncan Robinson vs. the Nuggets
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|6/7/2023
|14
|9
|1
|0
|3
|0
|0
|6/4/2023
|17
|10
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|6/1/2023
|21
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|12/30/2022
|19
|9
|0
|1
|3
|0
|1
Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Robinson or any of his Heat teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.