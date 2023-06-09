The Miami Heat, Duncan Robinson included, match up versus the Denver Nuggets at 8:30 PM ET on Friday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In a 109-94 loss to the Nuggets (his last game) Robinson posted nine points.

In this article, we break down Robinson's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Duncan Robinson Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 6.4 10.2 Rebounds -- 1.6 1.2 Assists -- 1.1 2.0 PRA -- 9.1 13.4 PR -- 8 11.4 3PM 1.5 1.5 2.1



Heat vs Nuggets Additional Info

Duncan Robinson Insights vs. the Nuggets

This season, Duncan Robinson has made 2.1 shots per game, which accounts for 2.7% of his team's total makes.

He's attempted 4.6 threes per game, or 6.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.2. His opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.5 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Nuggets have given up 112.5 points per contest, which is eighth-best in the NBA.

Allowing 40.8 rebounds per contest, the Nuggets are the best team in the NBA.

The Nuggets are the 15th-ranked team in the league, allowing 25.7 assists per contest.

The Nuggets concede 11.4 made 3-pointers per game, third-ranked in the league.

Duncan Robinson vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 6/7/2023 14 9 1 0 3 0 0 6/4/2023 17 10 0 1 2 0 0 6/1/2023 21 3 1 1 1 0 0 12/30/2022 19 9 0 1 3 0 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.