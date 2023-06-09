The Miami Heat, Caleb Martin included, hit the court versus the Denver Nuggets at 8:30 PM ET on Friday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Last time out, which was on June 7, Martin posted 10 points and two steals in a 109-94 loss against the Nuggets.

In this article we will break down Martin's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Caleb Martin Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 9.6 15.1 Rebounds 4.5 4.8 5.7 Assists -- 1.6 1.6 PRA -- 16 22.4 PR 13.5 14.4 20.8 3PM 1.5 1.2 2.6



Heat vs Nuggets Additional Info

Caleb Martin Insights vs. the Nuggets

Martin has taken 7.7 shots per game this season and made 3.6 per game, which account for 7.8% and 7.9%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's connected on 1.2 threes per game, or 8.6% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.2. His opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.5 possessions per contest.

The Nuggets allow 112.5 points per game, eighth-ranked in the NBA.

On the glass, the Nuggets have allowed 40.8 rebounds per game, which is best in the league.

The Nuggets are the 15th-ranked squad in the league, conceding 25.7 assists per game.

The Nuggets concede 11.4 made 3-pointers per game, third-ranked in the league.

Caleb Martin vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 6/7/2023 32 10 3 3 2 0 2 6/4/2023 21 3 5 1 1 1 1 6/1/2023 25 3 4 0 1 1 1 2/13/2023 28 8 4 0 0 0 1

