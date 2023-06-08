As they try to secure the series sweep, Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays (45-19) will face off against the Minnesota Twins (31-31) at Tropicana Field on Thursday, June 8. First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 PM ET.

The Rays are -175 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Twins (+145). A 7.5-run total is set for the contest.

Rays vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Tyler Glasnow - TB (0-0, 3.72 ERA) vs Bailey Ober - MIN (3-2, 2.33 ERA)

Rays vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Rays vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have entered the game as favorites 55 times this season and won 41, or 74.5%, of those games.

The Rays have a 23-4 record (winning 85.2% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays went 7-2 across the nine games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the total two times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Twins have been chosen as underdogs in 23 games this year and have walked away with the win seven times (30.4%) in those games.

The Twins have been listed as an underdog of +145 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

The Twins have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rays vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Harold Ramirez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+170) Josh Lowe 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+195) Yandy Díaz 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+195) Randy Arozarena 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+165) Wander Franco 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+220)

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +600 3rd 1st Win AL East -274 - 1st

