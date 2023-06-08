The Tampa Bay Rays versus Minnesota Twins game on Thursday at 1:10 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Wander Franco and Carlos Correa.

The Rays are -175 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Twins (+145). The over/under is 7.5 runs for this game (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds to go under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Rays gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rays vs. Twins Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -175 +145 7.5 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays Recent Betting Performance

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Rays have a record of 7-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Rays and their opponents are 2-7-1 in their last 10 games with a total.

The Rays have won two of their last four games against the spread.

Explore More About This Game

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays have gone 41-14 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 74.5% of those games).

Tampa Bay has gone 23-4 (winning 85.2% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

The Rays have a 63.6% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Tampa Bay has played in 64 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 35 times (35-25-4).

The Rays have an 8-2-0 record against the spread this season (covering 80% of the time).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 28-6 17-13 19-9 26-10 36-16 9-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.