The Tampa Bay Rays and Randy Arozarena (.270 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Bailey Ober and the Minnesota Twins at Tropicana Field, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Twins.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Bailey Ober TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

Arozarena has seven doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 31 walks while hitting .290.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 24th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging.

In 42 of 60 games this year (70.0%) Arozarena has had a hit, and in 18 of those games he had more than one (30.0%).

He has gone deep in 18.3% of his games in 2023, and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 41.7% of his games this year, Arozarena has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 50.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (11.7%).

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 15 .316 AVG .322 .407 OBP .375 .618 SLG .508 10 XBH 5 6 HR 3 21 RBI 9 18/8 K/BB 19/5 2 SB 1 Home Away 32 GP 28 23 (71.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (67.9%) 8 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (35.7%) 18 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (42.9%) 8 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (10.7%) 15 (46.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (35.7%)

Twins Pitching Rankings