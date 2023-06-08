Panthers vs. Golden Knights: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - Stanley Cup Final Game 3
The Florida Panthers are set for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Vegas Golden Knights at BB&T Center on Thursday, June 8, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights are up 2-0 in the series. The Panthers have -120 odds on the moneyline against the Golden Knights (+100).
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Panthers vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- When: Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Panthers (-120)
|Golden Knights (+100)
|-
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Panthers Betting Insights
- The Panthers have gone 35-29 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- Florida is 32-27 (winning 54.2% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -120 or shorter.
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Panthers' implied win probability is 54.5%.
Golden Knights Betting Insights
- This season the Golden Knights have been an underdog 34 times, and won 22, or 64.7%, of those games.
- Vegas has entered 31 games this season as an underdog by +100 or more and is 20-11 in those contests.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 50.0% chance of victory for the Golden Knights.
Panthers vs Golden Knights Additional Info
Panthers vs. Golden Knights Rankings
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|288 (6th)
|Goals
|267 (14th)
|272 (21st)
|Goals Allowed
|225 (11th)
|63 (7th)
|Power Play Goals
|42 (25th)
|70 (29th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|44 (10th)
Put your picks to the test and bet on this game with DraftKings.
Panthers Advanced Stats
- Florida has not gone over in its past 10 contests.
- The Panthers and their opponents combined for an average of goals in the past 10 games, equal to the over/under set for this matchup.
- During their last 10 games, the Panthers' goals per game average is 3.2 lower than their season-long average.
- The Panthers offense's 288 total goals (3.5 per game) are ranked sixth in the NHL this year.
- On defense, the Panthers have allowed 272 goals (3.3 per game) to rank 21st in league action.
- They're ranked 16th in the league with a +16 goal differential .
Golden Knights Advanced Stats
- Vegas and its opponents didn't combine to hit the over in any of the Golden Knights' past 10 games.
- The Golden Knights have averaged a total of combined goals in their last 10 games, identical to this game's over/under.
- Over their last 10 games, the Golden Knights and their opponents are scoring 2.9 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 8.7 goals.
- The Golden Knights have scored 267 goals this season (3.3 per game) to rank 14th in the league.
- The Golden Knights' 225 total goals conceded (2.7 per game) rank 11th in the NHL.
- They have a +42 goal differential, which is ninth-best in the league.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.